Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Citigroup increased their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.27. 1,636,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,663. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.00 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.64 and its 200 day moving average is $206.25. The stock has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

