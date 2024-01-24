Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

OTIS traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $88.01. 2,174,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.