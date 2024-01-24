Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,215 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,886 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3,276.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,120,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,227,701. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

