Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 1,890 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for about 0.9% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Top Ace Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Baidu by 101.5% in the third quarter. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Stock Performance

BIDU traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, reaching $110.62. 4,911,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.51 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nomura upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

