Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 387 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,048 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.5 %

SLB traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.67. 10,479,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,343,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

