Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 80 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 3.1% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total value of $7,513,615.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 803,247 shares of company stock worth $272,507,763. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on META. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.09.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $390.70. 15,577,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,321,359. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.31 and a 1 year high of $396.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.69.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

