Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Takes Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DV. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 241.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 106.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $354,154.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,295.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $354,154.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,295.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,542 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DV. Macquarie began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.32.

DV stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,311. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 125.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

