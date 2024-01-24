Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 68,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 69,660 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $7.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Hagerty Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Hagerty had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $275.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hagerty by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hagerty by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hagerty by 3.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hagerty by 115.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hagerty Company Profile



Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

