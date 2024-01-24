Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $49.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HAL. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.45. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Capital World Investors grew its position in Halliburton by 47.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,774,308,000 after acquiring an additional 36,640,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Halliburton by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $118,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,602 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

