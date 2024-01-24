Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $126.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 283,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 182,846 shares.The stock last traded at $117.21 and had previously closed at $116.88.

HLNE has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth about $49,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

