Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.79

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$95.79 and last traded at C$95.19, with a volume of 23737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$93.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$69.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HPS.A

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Hammond Power Solutions

The stock has a market capitalization of C$871.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$81.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.45.

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian David Thomas bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$67.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Adrian David Thomas bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$67.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,500.00. Also, Director Grant Cameron Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.50, for a total transaction of C$815,000.00. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.