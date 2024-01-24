Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) PT Lowered to $18.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HAFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Hanmi Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

HAFC traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.66. 132,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.00. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 748.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

