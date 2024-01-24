Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) versus easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Critical Analysis

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) and easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Diversified and easyJet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified -2.30% -2.32% -1.45% easyJet N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Harbor Diversified and easyJet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A easyJet 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harbor Diversified and easyJet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million 0.31 $39.11 million ($0.18) -11.33 easyJet $10.02 billion N/A $397.55 million N/A N/A

easyJet has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Diversified.

Risk & Volatility

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, easyJet has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

easyJet beats Harbor Diversified on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

