Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 18

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hargreaves Services stock opened at GBX 428.65 ($5.45) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of £140.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.30 and a beta of 0.92. Hargreaves Services has a 1 year low of GBX 378 ($4.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 490 ($6.23). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 429.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 437.46.

In other Hargreaves Services news, insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham sold 113,085 shares of Hargreaves Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total transaction of £11,308.50 ($14,369.12). Corporate insiders own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

