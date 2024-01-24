Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,684,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,598,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after buying an additional 712,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,823,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after buying an additional 632,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 917.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,118,000 after buying an additional 603,286 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

