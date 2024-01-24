Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Hits New 52-Week High at $130.50

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130.50 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 129 ($1.64), with a volume of 132801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.25 ($1.63).

Harworth Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.55. The stock has a market cap of £418.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -855.00 and a beta of 0.73.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. It operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

