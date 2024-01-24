Head-To-Head Contrast: HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) and Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) and HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.9% of Aspen Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of HashiCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Aspen Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of HashiCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Aspen Technology has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HashiCorp has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology -12.57% 1.83% 1.64% HashiCorp -37.01% -17.20% -12.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aspen Technology and HashiCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology $1.04 billion 12.49 -$107.76 million ($2.03) -100.85 HashiCorp $475.89 million 9.16 -$274.30 million ($1.08) -20.60

Aspen Technology has higher revenue and earnings than HashiCorp. Aspen Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HashiCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aspen Technology and HashiCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology 0 3 2 0 2.40 HashiCorp 0 6 8 0 2.57

Aspen Technology currently has a consensus target price of $210.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.70%. HashiCorp has a consensus target price of $30.07, indicating a potential upside of 35.15%. Given HashiCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HashiCorp is more favorable than Aspen Technology.

Summary

HashiCorp beats Aspen Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc. provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management. The company serves a range of asset-intensive industries, including oil and gas exploration and production; oil and gas processing and distribution; and oil and gas refining and marketing, as well as bulk and specialty chemicals, engineering and construction, power and utilities, metals and mining, and pharmaceuticals. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. Aspen Technology, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of EMR Worldwide Inc.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc. provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data. It also provides Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; and Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

