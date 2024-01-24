Head to Head Review: Meta Data (NYSE:AIU) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Meta Data (NYSE:AIU – Get Free Report) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meta Data and Vasta Platform’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Meta Data alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Data $32.43 million 2.40 $694.49 million N/A N/A Vasta Platform $244.87 million 1.40 -$10.57 million ($0.18) -23.06

Meta Data has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vasta Platform.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Meta Data has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

16.3% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Meta Data shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Vasta Platform shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Data and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Data N/A N/A N/A Vasta Platform -5.27% 0.66% 0.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Meta Data and Vasta Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Data 0 0 0 0 N/A Vasta Platform 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vasta Platform has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.58%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Meta Data.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Meta Data on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Data

(Get Free Report)

Meta Data Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates K-12 after-school education platform that focuses on young children mathematics training services and FasTrack English services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include Artificial Intelligent Education (AIE), a smart training system incorporating virtual reality, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other technologies to facilitate the teaching and training process; Artificial Intelligent Universe (AIU), provides software and hardware infrastructure (IAAS) to Metaverse business operators or individual users targeted to improve the accessibility of rendering modes through cloud computing and edge computing algorithms and computing power to improve the virtual world; and smart ID card services. It also provides technical services, including simulation teaching modules, 3D teaching modules, virtual reality modules, etc. for smart education business operation service providers, as well as digital services; project completion inspection services; and customer acceptance services. The company was formerly known as OneSmart International Education Group Limited and changed its name to Meta Data Limited in April 2022. Meta Data Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong.

About Vasta Platform

(Get Free Report)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platforms, and other digital services. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. Vasta Platform Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.