Head to Head Review: TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TXO Partners and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXO Partners 20.38% -1.33% -0.88% Coterra Energy 33.97% 17.14% 10.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.1% of TXO Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

TXO Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Coterra Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Coterra Energy pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares TXO Partners and Coterra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXO Partners $246.40 million 2.37 -$7.67 million N/A N/A Coterra Energy $9.05 billion 2.09 $4.07 billion $2.91 8.62

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than TXO Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TXO Partners and Coterra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXO Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33 Coterra Energy 0 5 11 0 2.69

TXO Partners presently has a consensus price target of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 60.32%. Coterra Energy has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.05%. Given TXO Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than Coterra Energy.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats TXO Partners on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXO Partners

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. It also holds Permian Basin properties with approximately 307,000 net acres; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. In addition, the company operates natural gas and saltwater disposal gathering systems in Texas. It sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.