HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.75

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 18765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSTM shares. JMP Securities began coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HSTM

HealthStream Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $821.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 46.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.