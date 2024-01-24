Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $28.41 million for the quarter.

Heartland BancCorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HLAN traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.11. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 329. The stock has a market cap of $173.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.93. Heartland BancCorp has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $98.00.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

