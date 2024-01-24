Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $28.41 million for the quarter.
Heartland BancCorp Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HLAN traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.11. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 329. The stock has a market cap of $173.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.93. Heartland BancCorp has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $98.00.
Heartland BancCorp Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Heartland BancCorp
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- How to Invest in Energy
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 just-upgraded energy stocks to put on your radar
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.