Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Hexcel has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hexcel has a payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hexcel to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.5 %

HXL stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.65. 667,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,202. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HXL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

