HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Bought by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,615 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.2 %

DINO traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.19. 1,411,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,165. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.65.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

