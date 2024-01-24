HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.75%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.59%.

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $2,207,845.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,255,042 shares in the company, valued at $37,869,873.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,139,102 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

