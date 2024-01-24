HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 76.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC stock opened at $150.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $99.48 and a 12 month high of $151.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.17.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.