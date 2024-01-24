HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 427.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.92. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

