HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 16,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 16.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 8,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

ZBRA opened at $256.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $351.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

