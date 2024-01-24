HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,230 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.0851 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

