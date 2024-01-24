Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Shares Up 25%

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 91,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 46,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Highland Copper Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.55 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Highland Copper (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Highland Copper Company Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Highland Copper Company Profile

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

