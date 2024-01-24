HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Stock Price Down 3.1%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.52. 1,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 78,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of HilleVax in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HLVX

HilleVax Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $705.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.53.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HilleVax

In related news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $647,000 in the last 90 days. 29.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in HilleVax during the second quarter worth $12,037,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in HilleVax by 20.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,857,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HilleVax by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 502,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HilleVax by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HilleVax by 22.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,839,000 after buying an additional 232,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About HilleVax

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.