HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Stock Price Down 3.1%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.52. 1,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 78,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HLVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of HilleVax in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
HilleVax Stock Performance
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at HilleVax
In related news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $647,000 in the last 90 days. 29.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in HilleVax during the second quarter worth $12,037,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in HilleVax by 20.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,857,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HilleVax by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 502,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HilleVax by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HilleVax by 22.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,839,000 after buying an additional 232,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
About HilleVax
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
