Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 26th

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

HFBL stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 42,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

