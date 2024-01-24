Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Holdings Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,381,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,948 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $102,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.4 %

HST stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,645. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.