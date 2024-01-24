Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $134,379,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,734,000 after buying an additional 2,635,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $89,056,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,738,000 after buying an additional 1,545,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

