HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives GBX 787.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 787.60 ($10.01).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HSBC to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.42) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 30th.

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 601.70 ($7.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 614.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 617.81. The firm has a market cap of £115.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 549.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.57. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 512.30 ($6.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 665.60 ($8.46).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,853.21%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

