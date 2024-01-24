Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Hubbell comprises 1.2% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $52,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.08. 301,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $340.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.85 and its 200-day moving average is $311.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.