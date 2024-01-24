Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stock Holdings Raised by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1,942.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 611.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.52%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

