Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.15% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on H. CIBC boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.65.
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of C$1.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.8821256 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Hydro One news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo bought 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.03 per share, with a total value of C$499,573.76. 47.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.
