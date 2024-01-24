Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.84

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.84 and last traded at $38.71, with a volume of 261749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Ichor had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $196.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Ichor by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 880,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,028,000 after buying an additional 39,443 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ichor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

