Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 71.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Illumina by 203.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $140.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77, a PEG ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Illumina

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.