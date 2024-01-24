ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMGN. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim cut shares of ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -94.96 and a beta of 1.16.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. Analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 166,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $2,642,591.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $44,554.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 822,462 shares of company stock worth $17,481,292 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 414.7% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

