Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Independent Bank Group’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,579,000 after purchasing an additional 57,283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,539,000 after acquiring an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,138,000 after acquiring an additional 313,039 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,579,000 after acquiring an additional 25,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBTX

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.