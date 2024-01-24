Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Independent Bank Group’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Independent Bank Group stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $65.22.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.02%.
IBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.
Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
