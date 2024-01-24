Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.08

Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.08 and last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 29671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBCP

Independent Bank Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.70%. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 37.7% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $1,453,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $184,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.