InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.83.
Several brokerages have weighed in on INMD. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.
View Our Latest Research Report on InMode
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
InMode Stock Performance
InMode stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53. InMode has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.22.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $123.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than InMode
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.