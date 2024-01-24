InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INMD. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 97.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,472 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

InMode stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53. InMode has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.22.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $123.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

