Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Down to $11.20

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $10.53. Intchains Group shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 222 shares.

Intchains Group Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $595.04 million and a PE ratio of -497.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Intchains Group

Intchains Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Intchains Group Limited ( NASDAQ:ICG Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

