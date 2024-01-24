Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $46.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IART shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IART

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.98. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.22 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.