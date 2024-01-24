Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Intel Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $49.17. 12,223,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,498,340. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a PE ratio of -122.22, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

