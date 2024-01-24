Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1,074.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Intel were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 14.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Intel by 30.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.4% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.09. 48,437,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,880,273. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.96 billion, a PE ratio of -122.72, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

