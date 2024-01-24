International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $81.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $79.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $116.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,728,544,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,567,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,171,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,340,000 after acquiring an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,358,000 after acquiring an additional 795,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.