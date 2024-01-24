Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Intuit by 99,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,176,768,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,408,000 after purchasing an additional 101,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.4 %

INTU traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $638.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,515. The stock has a market cap of $178.69 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $595.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.57. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.05 and a twelve month high of $644.73.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

