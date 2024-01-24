Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $432.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $432.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.20.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $6.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,859. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.37 and a 200 day moving average of $310.22. The company has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.34, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $384.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,638 shares of company stock worth $13,470,342 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 184,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,360,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,056,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

